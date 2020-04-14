Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FMO opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

