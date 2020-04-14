Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $611,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,700,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 385,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 156,667 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $60.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

