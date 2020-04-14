UBS Group AG Has $1.58 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Photronics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 275,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 104,397 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 684.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Photronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $711.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.