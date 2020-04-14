UBS Group AG Has $1.55 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $83.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.