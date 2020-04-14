Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 2,284.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Fastly worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $156,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and sold 485,987 shares worth $10,461,087.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.

FSLY opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

