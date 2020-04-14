Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,953 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RARX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.