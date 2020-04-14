Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

