Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,316 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

