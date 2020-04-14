Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Yeti worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 227,595 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 404,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 142,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 101,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. Yeti’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock valued at $397,456,228. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

