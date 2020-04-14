TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

