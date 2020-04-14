UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Decreased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 395.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in UGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

