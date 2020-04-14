Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.14% of York Water worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of York Water by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.28. York Water Co has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

