Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,145,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXO. Bank of America cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

