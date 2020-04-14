Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $117.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

