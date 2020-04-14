Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,741 shares of company stock worth $17,311,883. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

FB opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $492.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

