Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,518,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,236,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,657,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 541,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,488,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $141.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

