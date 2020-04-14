Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 588,030 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 84,351 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.97. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.45%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

