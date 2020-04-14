Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Comcast stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.