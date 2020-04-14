Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $683,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 833,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 575,462 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,128.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 331,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 316,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,571,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

