Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 131.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

