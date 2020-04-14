Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

