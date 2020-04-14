Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $369.94 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

