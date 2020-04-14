Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

