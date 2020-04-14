Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

