Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $609,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.98.

NYSE:DE opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

