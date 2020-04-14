Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 22,189 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

