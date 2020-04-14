Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

IVW stock opened at $176.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

