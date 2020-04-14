Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

