Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,748 shares of company stock worth $2,748,786 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.