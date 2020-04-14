Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.34. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

