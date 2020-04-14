SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

