Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Decreased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,482,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

