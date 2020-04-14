Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.