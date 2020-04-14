Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in InVitae were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 184,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. InVitae’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,401. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

