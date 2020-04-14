Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $18,866,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $13,141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,444,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $4,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $189.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.92.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,762,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

