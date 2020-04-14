Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 87,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

