Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) by 3,401,863.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of So-Young International worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SY. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of So-Young International by 403.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,722,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95. So-Young International Inc – has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $22.80.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

