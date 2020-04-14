Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,926 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $162,187. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

