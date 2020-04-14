Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 47,908 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 302.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000.

KBWP stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $76.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

