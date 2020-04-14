PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of PriceSmart worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,500. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.89.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.33%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

