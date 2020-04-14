Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,736 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 863,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 171,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 205,935 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

