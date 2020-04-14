iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.97% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2,453.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000.

QLTA opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

