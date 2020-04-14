Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

