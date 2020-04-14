Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $8.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at about $675,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 649.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,687,000.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.78.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

