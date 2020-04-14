Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BXS. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXS stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

