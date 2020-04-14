Zacks: Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million.

CECE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $182.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

