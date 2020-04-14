Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Downgraded by Avian Securities to Underperform

Avian Securities cut shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avianca from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avianca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Avianca from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avianca has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get Avianca alerts:

NYSE:AVH opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $93.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.07. Avianca has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Avianca will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Avianca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Avianca by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avianca by 12,021.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 300,542 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.