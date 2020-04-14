Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.50.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG stock opened at $232.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.06 and its 200 day moving average is $271.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,037.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 223,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 823.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 118,592 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after buying an additional 79,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 747.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.