Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $224,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,293 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,827,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $3,225,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

