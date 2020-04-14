SunTrust Banks Trims MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $15.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MD opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

